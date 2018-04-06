BOSTON — The Massachusetts teenager who became a social media sensation after taking a selfie with Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show got another chance to meet the pop star — and took another selfie.
Thirteen-year-old Ryan McKenna took an impromptu picture with Timberlake as the singer walked through the crowd while performing at the big game.
McKenna posted a new selfie with Timberlake on Instagram after reuniting with him at a concert in Boston on Wednesday.
McKenna got tickets to the concert during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" a few days after the Super Bowl.
'Selfie Kid' and Justin Timberlake reunite for a new photo
