LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — A court in Slovenia has sentenced a right-wing politician to eight months in prison for organizing a self-style militia that was filmed posing with weapons like axes and rifles.
The court in the northeastern town of Maribor ruled Friday that Andrej Sisko incited subversion of constitutional order with his group.
Video and photos of dozens of Sisko's masked men training in a field shocked predominantly-moderate Slovenia when they appeared on social media last year.
Sisko, a former presidential candidate and a soccer fan leader, is known for his anti-immigrant views.
The Maribor court also sentenced the person who filmed the militia video to a three-month suspended prison term.
