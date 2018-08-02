The annual public auction of hundreds of pieces of fishing, hunting and other gear confiscated by Minnesota game wardens is Saturday in Zimmerman. The outdoor auction begins at 10 a.m. at Hiller Auction Service. Items can be viewed from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday and again 7 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The auction includes 214 firearms, 59 bows and other gear, such as deer stands, fishing poles and traps, according to the DNR. A list of items is online at hillerauction.com. Money made at the auction will go into the DNR’s Game and Fish Fund.