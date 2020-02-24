It was the most read story on the Star Tribune sports web site Thursday night and into Friday morning. But the news of Seimone Augustus leaving the Lynx for the Los Angeles Sparks was a story that reached well beyond Minnesota on social media.

Some fans were heartbroken. Some media members were shocked. Some tried to compare her departure after 14 years in Minnesota to other superstar athletes moving on. Some were skeptical about how much more Augustus has left to offer.

Here's a look at how people were feeling as the news of her departure became public: