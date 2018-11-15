WASHINGTON — The California congressman elected by House Republicans to lead their minority caucus next year acknowledges that the GOP took a beating in America's suburbs in midterm elections but promises a comeback.

In his role as House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy faces the challenge of returning the GOP to the majority in two years amid disagreement over why they lost and what they need to do to win again. McCarthy's supporters see him as an effective strategist and fundraiser.

House Democrats will decide later this month if congresswoman Nancy Pelosi will return as House speaker.

Also Wednesday, senators in both parties elected their leaders for the next session of Congress. Kentucky's Mitch McConnell will return as Republican majority leader while New York's Chuck Schumer will be back as Democratic minority leader.