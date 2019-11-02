– Jim Halsey, 83, has traveled to Japan and South Korea, through Europe and Central America. One recent day, he squatted in a narrow, wooden boat and watched as an elephant trudged through a swamp in Botswana.

Halsey, who was an intellectual-property lawyer before he retired, didn’t have to leave his wheelchair at Powhatan Nursing Home in Falls Church to make the trip. He and several other residents at the facility strapped on virtual-reality goggles and journeyed to the country in southern Africa, as well as to Antarctica.

Carleigh Berryman, 22, zigzagged between wheelchairs to fit virtual-reality goggle headsets on the residents. Her company, Viva Vita, is designed to bring virtual-reality experiences to older people who can no longer travel.

“It’s exciting. It’s different,” Halsey said about his virtual tour through Botswana. He described orangutans and tigers that appeared in the bulky set of goggles on his face.

Berryman created Viva Vita while still a student at George Washington University. She secured $5,000 in seed money from the school’s New Venture Competition.

Since 2009, the university has given more than $2.3 million in cash prizes and in-kind contributions to about 2,000 student entrepreneurs, said Lex McCusker, director of student entrepreneurship programs at GWU.

Halsey’s wife, Ellie Dasenbrook, 73, stood behind her husband as he watched the 360-degree video inside his headset. Unlike traditional videos, 360-degree videos provide a panoramic view that moves with the viewer.

A smile spread across Dasenbrook’s face.

“This type of activity is exactly what they need,” she said. “They can’t travel like they used to, but they should still have these opportunities. They need the cognitive exercise.”

The virtual-reality video used by 90-year-old Mary Chiappetta took her swimming under ice caps in Antarctica.

“I usually watch these things on television,” she said. “It’s a wonderful project. You’ve seen pictures before, but this is right in front of you.”

Berryman got the idea for Viva Vita about two years ago when she started learning about high rates of anxiety and depression among older Americans. It made Berryman think about her 78-year-old grandmother.

“It’s not something you think about as a young person at all,” Berryman said. “Their symptoms of anxiety or depression go unnoticed or go untreated, and it’s this accepted part of aging.”

In 2017, adults 85 and older had one of the nation’s highest suicide rates: 20.1 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The national average among all age groups is 14 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

“Maybe we can bring some joy back into these seniors’ lives,” Berryman said. “We can bring something exciting to them so they can keep learning and exploring the world.” Residents who experimented with virtual reality said they would try it again.

Alice Murray, 87, said that next time, she would like to travel virtually to Ireland. She called the country home for 20 years. “It was good seeing all these things without getting out of your chair,” she said.