Minnesota's hospitals had an increase in the number of preventable errors in 2017, according to a new report released in late February.

The state was a pioneer in requiring hospitals to report data on preventable errors -- also known as adverse events -- starting in 2005. There are now 32 categories, including medication errors, foreign objects left in a body during surgery, serious pressure ulcers, and operating on the wrong body part.

Some categories have changed over the years -- for example, before 2010, hospitals reported only patient falls that led to death, but now they also report those that cause serious injuries.

Use the table at the bottom of the page to see how many preventable errors have occurred by hospital, year or error type.

Source: Minnesota Department of Health