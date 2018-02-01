Where’s a big-name celebrity to go in Minneapolis during Super Bowl week if they want to socialize but don’t want to be in front of gawkers or behind a velvet rope?

We know that quite a few of them will be dropping into Brick & Mortar (BxM), a new private club in the Minneapolis Warehouse District whose full-time members include Vikings and Timberwolves players as well as some local business leaders. Housed in a fourth-story loft, the club has been rented out this week by one of the largest talent agencies in the world for its clients.

We got a special invite to enter BxM through its unmarked back-alley doorway and take a look at its gorgeous skyline view, elaborate kitchen, plush furniture and lockers, where members keep their own stash of cigars.

“It’s kind of like the Soho Houses, but not as hoity-toity,” one member said, referring to famed private clubs in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Zach Sussman, a BXM co-founder in the marketing and restaurant business, emphasized that its full-time members come from diverse backgrounds and aren’t just wealthy people looking to hang out with other wealthy people. “We’re looking for people who add value and diversity to our community so our members can further extend and enhance their networks,” he said.

The space is often bustling before and after games and concerts, and sometimes just for Sunday afternoon football viewing in front of the big-screen TV, private parties or mid-day siestas. Membership costs $1,500 to start and then $300 per month – but you really do have to know the right people to get in. Especially this week.