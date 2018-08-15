TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida taxpayers are spending millions to guard Gov. Rick Scott and provide security for visiting politicians.

A new report released Wednesday showed that the state spent $3.3 million on security expenses between July 2017 and June 2018.

Most of that total was to provide around-the-clock protection for the governor and First Lady Ann Scott. That includes the salaries and travel expenses for the agents who guard Scott wherever he goes.

The amount spent on Scott's security has grown during his time in office. Scott is running for U.S. Senate and this year his campaign has already reimbursed the state more than $49,000.

Florida taxpayers also paid for dozens of security details provided to visiting politicians, such as Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.