Andy Christopherson heading in a goal with 7 minutes, 56 seconds left in the second overtime gave St. Francis a 3-2 win over Duluth Denfeld in the Class 1A, Section 7 boys’ soccer final at Duluth East High School on Thursday.

Hunter Doherty scored a pair of early goals to give the Saints a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Xavier Decker cut the deficit in half for the Hunters with a minute left in the first half. Keegan Chastey tied the score for Denfeld with 1:34 left in regulation.

Class 1A, Section 1: Austin held off a rally from Rochester Lourdes for a 3-2 victory at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Julio Hernandez Espindola and Lucas Evenson scored in the first half and Andres Garcia scored in the second to give the Packers a 3-0 lead. Daniel Brown and Jackson Knoepke scored in a 6:05 span to get the Eagles within one.

Class 1A, Section 2: Casper Olseth scored with 19:07 left in the game to give Mankato West a 1-0 victory over Bloomington Kennedy at New Prague High School.

Girls’ soccer

Class 1A, Section 1: Rochester Lourdes defeated previously unbeaten Winona Cotter 1-0 at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Emma Schultz scored with 30:19 left in the game for the Eagles.

Class 1A, Section 2: Waconia cruised past Fairmont with a 3-0 victory at New Prague High School. Chanda Breggemann and Jordan Grell scored in the first half to give the Wildcats at 2-0 lead. Melissa Honnold capped the scoring for Waconia in the second half.

Class 1A, Section 7: Alexa Snesrud scored late in the second overtime to give Cloquet/Carlton a 3-2 victory over Chisago Lakes at North Branch High School. The Lumberjacks scored two goals in the final 14 minutes to send the game to overtime. Alyssa Hempel got the Wildcats on the board in the first half. Madi Vermeersch tied the score 1-1 in the 66th minute for the Lumberjacks. Estefani Hanson scored in the 79th minute for the Wildcats before Cloquet/Carlton’s Katie Turner tied the score in the final minute.

