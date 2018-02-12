The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board voted last week to rename a portion of Riverside Park after a beloved, long-serving commissioner who died last month.

The section of the park commonly referred to as Lower Riverside Park, located along W. River Parkway and north of Interstate 94, will be renamed Annie Young Meadow. Young served on the board from 1990 until the end of 2017 and was oft-lauded for her conservation efforts.

In addition, the board will schedule a hearing within 45 days to gather feedback on whether to rename all of Riverside Park to Annie Young Riverside Park.

Riverside Park consists of 28 acres along the west bank of the Mississippi River. It is one of the oldest parks in Minneapolis.

Former board Commissioner John Erwin had recommended the lower portion of the park be named after Young in 2005. That decision was expected to be realized once Young retired from the board, according to board President Brad Bourn.

Much of the board meeting Wednesday was spent commemorating Young. Commissioner Steffanie Musich, who abstained from the vote, read an ode to Young earlier in the meeting.

“She unflinchingly reminded her fellow commissioners and community activists that you have to learn that this isn’t about you,” she said, holding back tears. “It’s about working for others and building a better future.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey read a proclamation to her son, Shawn Young, declaring Feb. 7, 2018, as “Annie Young Day.”

“Young’s character and spirit made her the strong, patient voice in environmental sustainability, social and economic justice and grass-roots democracy,” Frey read.

Young, who was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, died on Jan. 22. She was 75.