– Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pressed Saudi Arabia's crown prince Monday on a range of thorny issues — including war, murder, diplomatic rifts and human rights abuses — that have weakened the U.S.-Saudi alliance and increased tensions among Arab nations.

At the same time, Pompeo reaffirmed the nations' shared goal of opposing Iranian policies in the Middle East.

"I want to talk to you about a couple of places we've been," Pompeo told Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. "We think we learned a lot along the way that will be important going forward."

Mohammed, apparently sensing the delicate political situation, said, "We'll try to add more positivity to your trip, as much as we can. And we'll try to cooperate more."

Pompeo has been traveling through the Arab world since leaving Washington on Jan. 7, and Saudi Arabia is the most important stop on the trip.

At each stop, Pompeo has talked about the importance of countering Iran.

On Monday, Pompeo left Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh, the capital, with a list of problems to discuss with Mohammed and his father, King Salman. The list included the killing by Saudi agents in October of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident who lived in Virginia; the Saudi-led blockade of Qatar, a crucial U.S. military partner; and the Saudi-led air war against Houthi rebels in Yemen, which has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh wrote on Twitter that Pompeo and the crown prince agreed on the "need for de-escalation and adherence" to agreements reached at peace talks in Sweden over the Yemen war. Pompeo proposed a cease-fire and pullback of forces in the port city of Hodeida, the embassy said. "A comprehensive political solution is the only way to end the conflict," it said.

Pompeo said they had also discussed concerns over the imprisonment of women's rights activists. "Their commitment was that the process, the lawful judicial process here, would take place," he said. "They understand the concerns that some have."

When pressed, Pompeo ultimately said that Saudi Arabia's "leaders are going to act in their country's interests."

Amid the growing criticism of Saudi Arabia, President Donald Trump has voiced his backing of Mohammed, 33, who has secured power in the kingdom by ousting his rivals, including detaining other members of the royal family.

But other U.S. officials, including in the State Department, Pentagon, CIA and Congress, have been more circumspect and increasingly view the prince as an unreliable partner.