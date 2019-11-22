The U.S. Secret Service paid more than $250,000 to President Donald Trump’s private businesses in just the first five months of Trump’s presidency — paying the president’s company an average of nearly $2,000 per day, according to Secret Service records.

Those records, obtained by the group Property of the People after an open-records lawsuit, detail some of the revenue that Trump derives from the U.S. taxpayer.

The president has set up an extraordinary arrangement: he kept ownership of his businesses — and then visited them repeatedly, bringing along aides and security officials and charging the government for what they bought.

Documents released previously had shown $84,000 in federal spending at Trump properties in the first months of Trump’s time in office. These new records, detailing spending on Secret Service credit cards, show another $254,000 by the Secret Service alone.

The documents do not give much detail about the spending: they list only the dates of the purchases, and the name of the Trump property that received the payments. Adding to the confusion: Trump has multiple properties called “Trump National Golf Club,” and this list does not distinguish between them.

But in some cases, the spending appears to match up with Trump’s visits to his properties. On April 2, 2017, for instance, Trump played golf at his club in suburban Virginia — a short drive from the White House.

That day, the records show, the Secret Service made five separate payments to “Trump National Golf Club” totaling $26,802, the records show.

Between May 31, 2017, and June 5, 2017, Trump played golf twice at the Virginia course, according to news reports — including once with former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and then-Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn. The Secret Service reported paying $29,000 to the Trump golf club then.

On May 7, Trump was staying at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. The Secret Service records show $16,000 in spending at “Trump National Golf Club” that day. The records do not show what the Secret Service payments are for.

Some expenditures do not seem to correlate to Trump’s public schedule.

On March 17, Trump was at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. But on that day, the Secret Service recorded spending $40,000 at a Trump property thousands of miles away: the Trump hotel in Las Vegas.

That spending could relate to a visit by someone else: the Secret Service protects other top officials and Trump family members.

The White House declined to comment for this story. The Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comment Thursday. A Secret Service spokeswoman declined to comment, saying the agency does not discuss “protective means and methods.”

Property of the People had submitted a public-records request to the Secret Service in June 2017, then sued after the records weren’t provided.

The records released Thursday only cover the first five months of Trump’s term, during which he made 21 visits to Trump properties, by the Washington Post’s count.

Since then, Trump has made more than 100 additional visits to his own properties. The Secret Service has not yet released records about those visits.