WASHINGTON — The Secret Service says they have cleared a suspicious vehicle near the White House.
The law enforcement agency says on Twitter Wednesday that vehicle road closures have been lifted, though some areas remain closed to pedestrians.
Earlier in the morning, the agency said they were responding to a vehicle near 17th Street, by the White House.
In response the New Executive Office Building was being evacuated and a portion of 17th Street was closed to vehicle traffic.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Plumber gets probation in trench collapse that killed worker
A Pennsylvania plumber who pleaded guilty to violating federal workplace regulations before a trench collapse that killed a man has been placed on probation for two years.
National
Speaking out: Students who survived shooting talk activism
Many students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School have turned into outspoken gun control advocates. Some of them say their stance on…
National
Students who survived shooting tell Florida lawmakers it's time to act
Survivors of the Florida school shooting descended on the state's Capitol on Wednesday and had one overarching message: It's time for action.
National
White House says US could reach 3 percent growth rate
The White House top economist says the U.S. could achieve annual growth rates of 3 percent through the next decade if President Donald Trump's policies on regulations and infrastructure are enacted.
National
Supreme Court rules against prisoner in lawyer fee case
A Supreme Court ruling will mean that prisoners who win civil rights lawsuits against their jailers will generally be handing over more of their winnings to their lawyers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.