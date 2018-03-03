WASHINGTON — The Secret Service says a man shot himself outside the White House, and medical personnel are on the scene.
President Donald Trump is not at the White House — he's in Florida, but is set to return later Saturday.
The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.
The Secret Service tweeted about noon Saturday that personnel are responding and a person "allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line" of the White House.
The District of Columbia police says its homicide/natural death unit is responding.
White House press secretary says "we are aware of the situation, the president has been briefed."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Kansas voting rights trial has national implications
A legal challenge to a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote is set to go on trial in a case with national implications for voting rights.
National
Vulnerable lawmakers answer a noisy gun debate with silence
They crowded around the White House conference table this past week, lawmakers from California, Connecticut, Texas and Florida, eager to share their state's painful experience with gun violence.
Nation
Free rides resume on Fort Worth's Molly the Trolley
Getting around downtown Cowtown just got cheaper thanks to the return of free rides on Molly the Trolley.
Variety
Woman convicted in suicide text case files appeal
A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager sent her boyfriend text messages urging him to kill himself before he did so has asked the state's highest court to overturn her involuntary manslaughter conviction.
Variety
Police: Gun in campus shooting belonged to suspect's dad
A 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory had been acting so strangely the day before that campus police called his mother and then took him to a hospital for suspected drug abuse, authorities said Saturday.