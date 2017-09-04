A reward fund established in an effort to find a 15-year-old girl from Alexandria, Minn., who has been missing for nearly four weeks has gotten a major financial boost from an anonymous donor, authorities said

Jasmine Block has not been seen since about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, when she left her home in the 200 block of McKay Avenue N., according to police.

“We miss Jasmine so much,” her mother, Sarah Block, wrote on Facebook late last week. “We are all so worried and just want her home safe, wherever she is. We love you Jasmine and we will never give up.”

Investigators are continuing their search efforts for “anything that is out of place or unusual,” a statement from police read. “Jasmine’s family, friends and community desperately want her safe return.”

Block is described as white with a tan complexion, 5 feet 1 inch tall, about 110 pounds, with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

A reward fund started with $2,000, then “a citizen who would like to remain anonymous ... added $5,000” in hopes of attracting information leading to the teen’s safe return.

This flier reflects the recent surge in the reward fund.

Anyone with information helpful to finding the girl can call place at 1-320-763-6631 or e-mail reward@alexandriapolice.com.

“No information is too insignificant,” the police statement emphasized. “It may be the piece we need to find Jasmine.”