SECONDARY MARKETS CHANGING U.S. Bank

According to StubHub, 60% of fans who buy tickets for Vikings home games on the site are from outside Minnesota. That puts the Vikings 12th in the league. Below are the five teams that have had the highest out-of-state demand in 2019:

1. Washington Redskins 95%

2. New Orleans Saints 75%

3. Tennessee Titans 73%

4. Kansas City Chiefs 72%

5. Green Bay Packers 70%

Based on percent of tickets bought outside the state where the venue is located