Q: Will there be a second season of "Sanditon," or is it a one-and-done series?

A: There's not a simple answer. The series, based on an unfinished novel by Jane Austen, has completed its first, eight-episode season — with an ending that ticked off many viewers. (No spoilers here.) ITV, the British company behind the show, decided not to go ahead with a second season. "Masterpiece," which aired the show in the United States, says on its website: "We love the series and wish it could go on; however, at this time there are no plans for another season."

But people involved in the making of the show, including writer Andrew Davies, are still hopeful that the response in the United States will get ITV interested again. Barring that, Davies told Decider.com, maybe a U.S. broadcaster or streaming service would finance more episodes on its own. And if it does come back, producer Belinda Campbell told Vulture.com there would "absolutely" be a more satisfying ending.

Neither Boyz nor Men

Q: I really enjoy the recent Jared commercials. Is the singing trio Boyz II Men?

A: No. When the company announced the spots with the singers, it referred to them only as the Jeweltones, "whose vocal stylings help gift givers say what they really mean." The ad is reminiscent of one Geico released a few years ago, which did have Boyz II Men singing in a pharmacy. Their harmonies offered such lyrics as "You're gonna have dizziness, nausea and sweaty eyelids/And in severe cases chronic flatulence. (So gassy, girl!)"

