It’s among the best-known photographs in American military history: six U.S. Marines raising an American flag over the Japanese island of Iwo Jima during World War II.

But for the second time in more than three years, the Marine Corps said that one of the men in the picture had been misidentified for decades.

The Marine Corps said the man, mostly obscured behind the Marine who is second from the right, is not Pfc. Rene Gagnon, as had been thought. Rather, it is Cpl. Harold Keller, according to a letter from the Marine Corps received by Keller’s daughter last week.

The corps had formed a board to review the possibility after historians presented new evidence, the letter said.

“The identities of the flag raisers is something the Marine Corps has always been obligated to confirm, and the board findings do so,” Gen. David Berger of the Marine Corps wrote in the letter.

The finding was reported Wednesday evening by NBC News. The Marine Corps did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Days after the photograph was captured Feb. 23, 1945, during the battle of Iwo Jima, one of the bloodiest in World War II, it appeared on the front pages of newspapers across the country. The scene has been engraved on stamps and memorialized in a sculpture near Arlington National Cemetery. Joe Rosenthal of the Associated Press won a Pulitzer Prize for the picture.

But in June 2016, the corps said it had wrongly identified one of the men following an investigation that was opened in response to questions raised by producers working on the documentary “The Unknown Flag Raiser of Iwo Jima.”

The corps found in 2016 that Pfc. Harold Schultz was one of the six men in the photo. It also determined that a Navy hospital corpsman, John Bradley, whose son wrote a bestselling book about his father’s role in the flag-raising that was made into a movie directed by Clint Eastwood, was not in the image.

The corps began investigating the photograph again in July 2018 after a trio of researchers — Stephen Foley, Dustin Spence and Brent Westemeyer — unearthed new photographs and film footage.

Kay Maurer, Keller’s daughter, of Clarence, Iowa, said her father, who died in 1979, rarely discussed the war. She said, “I think he lost so many buddies, that I think he just didn’t want to bring any glory into a conversation about that flag.”