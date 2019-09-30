TOWN OF GRANT, Wis. — Wisconsin authorities say a second person has died from a home explosion on a farm in the Town of Grant last week.
WLUK-TV reported Sunday that Shawano County Sheriff Adam Bieber says the second victim, 64-year-old Michael Suehring, died on Friday. Property owner Steve Verg died Wednesday.
The explosion happened Monday afternoon while the two victims and two other men worked on a project for the Caroline Lions Club. The conditions of the two other men are unknown.
Authorities are still investigating what caused the explosion.
