– Exactly as billed, this was a clash between teams as hapless on defense as they are lethal in attack. Less anticipated was a dramatic Minnesota United FC comeback that gave Adrian Heath's side a valuable road point at BBVA Compass Stadium on Saturday night.

United found itself back in Texas a week after falling 2-0 to FC Dallas. At halftime against the Houston Dynamo, United was 2-0 down again — only to secure a 2-2 draw with a startling comeback early in the second period.

For the sixth time in seven games, Minnesota gave up a goal at least once inside the first 20 minutes. Only 14 minutes were on the clock when Mauro Manotas, who had earlier forced a smart stop from goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth, lashed in the opening goal. Set up by adroit passes from Kevin Molino, Christian Ramirez spurned good opportunities to equalize.

Then came what appeared to be a disastrous, outcome-defining end to the half: Within the space of a couple of minutes, Rasmus Schuller came off injured with an apparent thigh muscle injury, the Dynamo scored through Alberth Elis and Shuttleworth was forced off with a head wound and a possible concussion sustained as he tried to make a save at the forward's feet.

Yet the Loons regrouped at the break, and a simple header from a Molino corner by Ramirez two minutes into the second period transformed the momentum.

With the home team reeling and Minnesota newly emboldened, it was no great shock when Johan Venegas drew the visitors level in the 59th minute. Though both teams had chances to win it, neither could find a third goal on a warm night.

Minnesota United forward Christian Ramirez (21) shoots a shot during the first half of the game at BBVA Compass Stadium Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Houston.

"I just said to them, the next goal's really important. If you go and get the next goal, we've proved that we can play here, we've proved that we can create chances and it we get the next goal [the game] changes," Heath said.

All things considered, a point had to be considered a satisfying outcome against a Dynamo side that had won its three previous home matches this season and established itself as one of the most potent attacking sides in MLS.

The outcome added more credibility to Heath's belief, expressed after the improved performance against Dallas, that the team is getting to grips with the rigors of MLS after its rocky start to the season.

"We gave ourselves a mountain to climb again with poor goals conceded but there's a little bit of resolve coming in the group now. Maybe a few weeks ago that would have gone to three, to four, to five, like we had at the beginning of the season," Heath said.

"Are we getting better? Yes. Have we got a long way to go? Definitely."