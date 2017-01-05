EVANSTON, Ill. - The Gophers hadn’t won back-to-back road games in the Big Ten since 2012.

After his team shocked Purdue in West Lafayette Sunday, Minnesota coach Richard Pitino watched his players get off to another hot start Thursday and lose their lead. But they finished strong again to snap Northwestern’s 13-game home winning streak in a 70-66 victory at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Nate Mason, who had 31 points and 11 assists for the Gophers (14-2, 2-1) in an 91-82 overtime win at Purdue, finished with 12 points Thursday, but his clutch free-throw shooting sealed the game down the stretch.

Bryant McIntosh’s three-pointer cut it to 66-64 with 13.2 seconds, but Mason hit eight straight free throws in the final 26 seconds. The junior guard went 8-for-9 from the foul line in the game.

Amir Coffey, a freshman from Hopkins, led the Gophers with 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting.

For the second straight game, the Gophers hit their first seven shots to quiet the crowd in the outset, but the Wildcats (12-4,1-2) matched them and maintained control until midway through the second half.

Minnesota went cold to open second half shooting 1-for-11 from the field to start, which included missing the first eight shots.

The Wildcats, who had tied a school record with 13 straight home victories, led 47-40 after Scottie Lindsey finished off Minnesota turnover with dunk to ignite the crowd.

The Gophers suffered two losses to Northwestern last season by a combined 49 points, but they showed why they are a different team this year. Akeem Springs and Coffey went on a 10-0 run on their own, capped by a transition dunk by Coffey for 50-47 Minnesota lead at 10:36.

Minnesota held off Northwestern’s initial comeback behind Reggie Lynch’s scoring presence inside. Lynch had 10 of his 12 points in the second half. The 6-foot-10 Edina native threw down an emphatic dunk to make it 59-53 with 5:44 left.

McIntosh, who led the Wildcats with 21 points, scored the last two baskets to end the first half, including on high-arching layup off the glass over two defenders for a 39-35 halftime lead.

.