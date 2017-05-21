Christian Ramirez just can’t help but score.

On the opponent’s net or his own, apparently.

The forward was both hero and fall guy for Minnesota United in a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday at TCF Bank Stadium. United fell to 3-7-2 while LA improved to 4-5-2 in the Western conference. The two teams were tied at 11 points just outside playoff contention heading into this match.

Los Angeles forward Giovani dos Santos managed the breakthrough goal in the 38th minute. Midfielder Romain Alessandrini crossed in the ball, and dos Santos flicked it into the back of the net using his heel for quite the flashy finish.

After multiple close chances, Ramirez finally scored the equalizer, roundhouse kicking past Los Angeles goalkeeper Brian Rowe in the 66th minute. That was Ramirez’s seventh goal of the season.

Unless you count the own goals, then Ramirez’s tally is actually at nine. The forward, who also scored an own goal last week in the loss at Toronto, again surrendered an own goal off a set piece in the 84th minute. That would be the decisive goal.

The Loons play at home again 7 p.m. May 27 against Orlando City SC.

Come back later to startribune.com/sports for a complete report on the game.