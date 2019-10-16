FRANKLIN, Wis. — Suburban Milwaukee police say child protective services took a 7-year-old boy to the hospital after he was found vaping in a school classroom.
A police report in Franklin says the second-grader was discovered with a vaping device at Country Dale Elementary last week. A social worker was called to the school, took custody of the child and had him checked at Children's Hospital.
The Journal Sentinel says the boy's mother was contacted, and she told police the vaping device contained CBD oil and was stored in her purse.
The child was returned to his mother. She was not cited or charged.
