FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say they're investigating the second targeted shooting in as many days, just miles apart and both at shopping centers.
The News-Press reports that 41-year-old Torre Deontray Fulcher and 43-year-old William Allen Merrill III were fatally shot by a high-caliber rifle at the Sungold Plaza strip mall in Fort Myers on Wednesday night. Fort Myers police say Fulcher was declared dead when he arrived at a nearby hospital, and Merrill died Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred a day after two men were shot and killed at the Bell Tower Shops, an outdoor mall about 6 miles (9 kilometers) away. A woman remains hospitalized from that shooting.
Investigators don't believe the shootings are connected. No arrests have been reported in either shooting.
