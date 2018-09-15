The death of a 20-year-old Minneapolis man this week is the second linked to the homeless encampment that has been rapidly growing in south Minneapolis, although it was not clear Friday whether circumstances at the camp played any role in his death.

Wade C. Redmond died Monday at Hennepin County Medical Center, two weeks after suffering cardiac arrest at the camp, his mother, LaDonna Redmond, of Minneapolis, said Friday night.

LaDonna Redmond, who is running for Hennepin County commissioner against incumbent Marion Greene, said she will put her campaign on hold to grieve for her son.

Wade's death is the second with a link to the camp along Hiawatha and Cedar avenues, near the Little Earth housing complex. Alissa Rose Skipintheday, 26, died last week at HCMC after being found barely conscious at the camp, suffering from an apparent asthma attack.

Wade had been hospitalized in a coma for two weeks before his family made the decision to end life support, his mother said. She said she was "not yet ready" to talk about Wade's presence in the homeless camp and the exact circumstances of his death, which did not involve foul play.

"Wade had a family and a home, but he struggled with a number of issues," she said. "I am struggling right now, and not quite ready to say more about that, but I can say that the camp draws many people who do have homes but may struggle with mental illness, drug addiction and other issues in their lives.

"It's not just people without homes who migrate to it," she said. "Many people go there for a variety of reasons related to their specific lives."

The camp's growth has concerned city leaders, who plan to move its 300 or so inhabitants to one or more provisional shelters with medical and social services by early October.

The camp, dubbed "the Wall of the Forgotten Natives" because it is located along a highway sound wall, consists mostly of American Indians, including some families and children, and has quadrupled in size over the past month, becoming one of the largest and most visible homeless settlements ever seen in Minnesota.

Many of the tent dwellers say they have struggled to find affordable housing and feel safer living in a large group than sleeping alone on the streets or in emergency shelters. The city's approach has differed from that of many other large cities, where authorities have used sweeps, raids and other punitive measures to break up camps and keep people moving.

Even so, efforts to help people obtain stable housing have been complicated by the fact that many camp residents have troubled rental histories, criminal records and substance-use problems. Since mid-August, agencies have assessed about 100 residents, but only five individuals have actually been able to move out of the camp and into more permanent housing, according to Hennepin County.

'Such an inspiration to me'

Redmond, 54, a diversity manager for the Seward Community Co-op and a self-described food justice activist who lives in south Minneapolis, is running against Greene in a district that covers the lakes area in Minneapolis and St. Louis Park.

On Friday, she said that her son was the inspiration for her drive to bring food justice to poor and minority populations across the country. Wade was born with severe food allergies during a time when her family had little access to fresh and healthy food because of the absence of grocery stores in their Chicago neighborhood, she said. That situation led her to research better ways to produce and market healthy food.

For the past several years, his mother has spoken nationally on behalf of the food justice movement, including in a widely shared TEDx talk.

"Wade's story has helped inspire millions of people," his mother said. "He was such an inspiration to me. He had so much power in his short life — he changed my life. We are just heartbroken to have lost him."

She said that she has not yet decided when, and even whether, to resume her campaign for county commissioner.

Greene worked in health care finance and was a representative in the Legislature for a term before she won a special election for her County Board seat in 2014. She was re-elected and has championed causes such as a county-funded immigration legal defense fund.

A funeral for Wade Redmond will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at Unity Church in Golden Valley. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his father, Tracey Redmond, and a sister, Taylor.