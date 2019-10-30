MILWAUKEE — A second child has died as a result of a hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says 4-year-old A'Mea Gee was pronounced dead at Children's Hospital about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Her 6-year-old sister, Lisa Gee, died at the scene of Thursday's crash on the city's northside.
Their 10-year-old cousin, Drevyze Rayford, was seriously injured.
Authorities say the three children were headed home from a playground when a car drove around other vehicles stopped at an intersection and struck them in a crosswalk.
Police have arrested a number of people, but no charges have been filed.
