The tie came undone. The coat was tossed. The officials whistled him for a technical. And that was only in the first five minutes for Gophers basketball coach Richard Pitino in Wednesday's highly-intense matchup against Indiana.

Pitino seemed to be screaming in protest of a no foul call when an Indiana player knocked Amir Coffey down after forcing a turnover near the 18-minute mark. He was actually yelling at his bench.

But Minnesota found itself trailing 6-0 to start the game, eventually turning into a 10-point deficit.

Pitino had plenty to lose his cool and parts of his clothing over with Minnesota shooting just 3-for-20 at one point with eight turnovers in the first half. But somehow the Gophers overcame that devastating start to take a 33-29 halftime lead.

Nate Mason had 18 of his 30 points in the first half Wednesday night in a gutsy 75-74 win for the Gophers against Indiana at Williams Arena.

Mason tried to be the hero in the end, but it was fellow captain Akeem Springs with the redemption shot after his worst shooting game as a Gopher with four points on 2-for-13 shooting.

Gophers coach Richard Pitino earned a technical foul within the first five minutes of the game against Indiana on Wednesday.

Springs, a senior graduate transfer from Milwaukee-Wisconsin, soared in to for a shot off the glass after rebounding a missed shot from Eric Curry with 3.2 seconds left.

Thomas Bryant, who had just eight points on 3-for-14 shooting, hit two free throws to put Indiana ahead 74-73 with 17 seconds left.

The Gophers (19-7, 7-6), who tied the school record for the biggest one-year turnaround with 11 more wins than last season, advanced the ball up the court looking for someone to take the last shot.

Mason and Amir Coffey passed up a shot, so it ended up in the hands of Curry for a tough baseline shot attempt that went errant. Springs, who missed his first 10 shots of the game, was at the right place at the right time for the offensive rebound and quickly banked it in.

Indiana (15-12, 5-9) saw a last-second desperation jumper by James Blackmon Jr. fall short, but the Barn erupted with cheer for a thrilling fourth straight victory for Minnesota.

The Gophers haven't made it easy in the last two home games with a 101-89 double-overtime win against Iowa last week. But they have a favorable schedule remaining with three of the last five games at home, including Sunday against Michigan.

A 6-foot-2 junior guard, Mason is proving to be an All-Big Ten worthy player for Minnesota.

But the Gophers found themselves trailing for the first time in the second half after Mason missed the front end of a 1-and-1. It was his first missed foul shot of the game, but Indiana used it to take control.

The Hoosiers grabbed a 51-49 lead after a three-point play from Juwan Morgan capped a 9-0 run.

Amir Coffey and Mason scored on back-to-back possessions to tie the score, but an off shooting night for the Gophers proved to be tough to overcome.

The Gophers led by nine points early in the second half, but they couldn't protect the rim with Reggie Lynch in foul trouble. The Big Ten's leading shot blocker had one foul in the first half, but he picked up two in less than 30 seconds after halftime. He fouled out giving up a basket to De'Ron Davis for a 67-64 game with 3:11 remaining.

Coffey's two free throws cut the Gophers deficit to 70-69 and fellow freshman Eric Curry's steal set up Jordan Murphy to get fouled on a putback. Murphy's two free throws gave his team a 71-70 lead at 1:05, but Springs' shot eventually proved to be the game-winner.

Murphy finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Coffey had all of his 17 points in the second half, to go with seven rebounds. Blackmon Jr. had 22 points to lead the Hoosiers, who have lost six of their last seven games.

During the four-game winning streak, Mason is averaging 19.8 points per game, while shooting 32-for-34 from the foul line. He started off Wednesday's game shooting just 2-for-9 from the field, but he scored 12 points in the last 4:45 of the first half.

Indiana used 12-0 run to take a 22-12 lead after a three-pointer James Blackmon Jr.'s three-pointer with 7:23 left. Lynch scored on consecutive putbacks to break the scoring drought that lasted nearly 6 1/2 minutes.

Mason went to work on the Hoosiers. He scored from the foul line, driving to the basket and from three-point range. One jumper he got bumped but still nailed it. His two free throws with six seconds left capped a 13-3 run going into halftime with a four-point advantage.

Gophers 75, Indiana 74 Sunday: 6 p.m. vs. Michigan (BTN)

