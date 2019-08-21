Brian Castro, Inver Grove Heights • 50-inch fish muskie • Lake of the Woods

The muskie pictured wasn’t the biggest fish that Brian Castro caught during a recent stay at Sportsman’s Oak Island Lodge at the Northwest Angle. Fishing a rocky island complex near the lodge, Castro caught this muskie and a 51-inch muskie within a 20-minute span around 8 p.m.

Emma Hughes.

Girl power: Emma Hughes, of White Bear Lake, caught this 27-inch, 5½-pound walleye on Saturday on the Lake of the Woods.

Will Moertel.

Proud youngster: Will Moertel, age 9, of Minneapolis, caught this 16-inch smallmouth bass on Lower Whitefish Lake in the Brainerd area last week.

Trophy Tales: To be considered for our fishing page, e-mail your photo and story to fishphoto@startribune.com. Identify anglers and where they live, and include a brief tale, including where and how it was caught. You can also post photos on Trophy Tales at startribune.com/outdoors.