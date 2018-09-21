ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has gotten rid of virtual reality headsets that were installed on its Kraken Unleashed roller coaster a little more than a year ago.
News outlets report that park officials have confirmed that the headsets, which disappeared last month, are gone for good.
SeaWorld debuted the VR headsets last June as a way to freshen up the ride, which originally opened in 2000. The VR story followed the rollercoaster's movements as a virtual submarine evaded deep-sea creatures.
Park officials say cleaning and adjusting the goggles was slowing down the lines too much.
