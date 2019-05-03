SEATTLE — A Seattle-area man has been arrested after authorities said he posted online threats against members of the president's family, including Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner.

Chase Bliss Colasurdo was arrested Wednesday on two counts of interstate threats.

A complaint says FBI agents spoke with the 27-year-old in March after he posted to Instagram a photo showing a gun pointed at a picture of Kushner.

Agents said Colasurdo told them he did not intend to hurt anyone and had previously been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

They let him go but monitored him as he allegedly made further threats against synagogues and bought ammunition and a bullet-proof vest.

The complaint says he tried to buy a handgun but was denied because the Secret Service flagged him in the background check system.

Colasurdo's attorney did not immediately respond Friday to an email seeking comment.