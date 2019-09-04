Today's edition of the Star Tribune's weekly fishing page concludes our series of spring and summer photos. Thank you to all who e-mailed fishphoto@startribune.com. Submissions far outnumbered the number of images we published. Our coverage of the Minnesota fishing scene continues, of course, but as hunting seasons approach, our emphasis naturally shifts toward fields, marshes and forests. The next round of reader-submitted photos will coincide with deer season. Until then, we'll return to our regular format for Wednesday Outdoors.
