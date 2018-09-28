The first freeze of the fall will bring an abrupt halt to the growing season. Drivers probably wish it would bring an end to the road construction season, too.

Temperatures in the 20s and 30s Saturday morning won’t be enough to stop closures on the Crosstown Hwy. 62 and Interstate 35E in the northeast metro. Lane closures on Interstate 35W through northeast Minneapolis and Roseville could slow motorists down.

Look for extra traffic in downtown St. Paul when Justin Timberlake rocks out Friday and Saturday nights at the Xcel Energy Center. And the University of Minnesota area will be busy as the Loons have a soccer match Saturday night at TCF Bank Stadium Saturday night and last edition of Open Streets Minneapolis takes over portions of 14th Avenue and University Avenue SE., and SE. Oak Street Sunday afternoon.

Here is where you’ll find additional closures:

Minneapolis

1. Interstate 35W: The freeway in both directions will be reduced by one lane between 4th Street and County Road C in Roseville. Ramps at the interchange of Hwy. 36 and Cleveland Avenue in Roseville will be closed. Reduced to two southbound lanes from downtown to 43rd Street. Northbound is two lanes plus a MnPASS lane up to 31st Street, then third general traffic lane open to 3rd Street. MnPASS northbound open to 31st Street. This set up will be in place until late 2019. Ramps from northbound I-35W to 11th Street and 5th Avenue and to from 12th Street/4th Avenue to southbound closed.

2. Interstate 94: Reduced to two lanes between Chicago and Portland Avenues.

3. Hennepin Avenue S.: Closed from Lake to 36th streets.

4. NE. Broadway Street: Closed from Stinson Boulevard to Industrial Boulevard.

St. Paul

5. Wabasha Street and Kellogg Boulevard: Wabasha Street closed from Plato Boulevard to Cesar Chavez Street. Westbound Kellogg Blvd. closed 7th Street to Washington Street.

6. Hwy. 149/Smith Avenue: The High Bridge over the Mississippi River is closed until December. South side of the intersection of Hwy. 62 and Hwy. 149 in Mendota Heights closed from 6 a.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Sunday.

North metro

7. Interstate 35 in Forest Lake: Southbound reduced to two lanes from Hwy. 8 to Hwy. 97. Northbound width restriction of 12 feet and periodic lane closures.

8. Interstate 35E in Columbus and Vadnais Heights: Southbound lanes closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday from the I-35W/35E split to County Road 96.

9. Hwy. 8 in Forest Lake: Alternating lane closures between Hwy. 61 and 275th Street in Chisago City.

10. Hwy. 10 in Elk River: Reduced to one eastbound lane and two westbound lanes between Waco Street and Upland Avenue.

11. Hwy. 610 in Maple Grove: Reduced to one eastbound lane between I-94 and Elm Creek Boulevard.

12. Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center: Reduced to one eastbound lane between I-94 and Elm Creek Boulevard.

South metro

13. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed in both directions from County Road 26 to 60th Street, and Hwy. 149 and 55. The intersection of Hwy 3 and Rich Valley Rd/County Road 71 is closed.

14. 66th Street in Richfield: Closed to through traffic between Humboldt and Portland avenues S.

15. Interstate 494 in Newport: Eastbound lane closures from 6 p.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday between Blaine and Hardman avenues.

16. Interstate 35W in Bloomington: Alternating lane closures in both directions between Cliff Road and 106th Street daily. After 10 p.m. the freeway may be reduced to a single lane through 6 a.m. the following day.

West metro

17. Crosstown Hwy. 62 in Edina: Westbound lanes closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday from Hwy. 100 to I-494. Bridge over Tracy Avenue will reopen Sunday.

18. Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie: Closed from Hwy. 101 to Spring Road.