Sears in Maplewood Mall is the latest Twin Cities department store to fall victim to the retail chopping block.

Without a formal announcement, Sears will close nearly 25 more stores across the country in 17 states. Stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Arizona, Ohio, California and Florida are affected.

It’s the latest in a series of closings, including more than 200 Bon-Ton department stores that are expected to close by the end of June.

Last year, Sears closed more than 150 Sears and Kmarts nationwide, including stores in Burnsville, Coon Rapids, Eden Prairie Center, Detroit Lakes and Mankato.

In the Twin Cities, Sears stores remain open in Brooklyn Center, Bloomington Mall of America, Minnetonka Ridgedale and St. Paul.

Liquidation sales are expected to start April 27 and will continue through July 8.

The Maplewood Sears opened in 1974.