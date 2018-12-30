The annual Christmas luncheon was called for noon, but many members of the Atlanta Sears Family had arrived at the church hall by 10:30 a.m.

There was a lot to catch up on: birthdays, illnesses and news of club members who had died over the past few months. There was baked ham, green beans and cherry pie for lunch. There was music — oldies and Christmas carols mostly. One club member, 84-year-old Herman Atwood, danced to “My Girl,” twisting and twirling in his Sears Roebuck sweater vest as if he were at a wedding.

Sears may be struggling to survive after filing for bankruptcy in October, its rundown and empty stores symbolizing a has-been company that failed to adapt. But across the country, legions of former Sears workers like Atwood, a retired truck driver, gather regularly to reminisce about their long careers in retailing. The brands like Kenmore and DieHard that lasted for decades. The limitless creativity of shoplifters. The impossible task of selecting the women’s shoe inventory.

For an older generation of Sears retirees, their former employer remains a central part of their lives, a throwback in an industry now known for high turnover, low wages and costly health care. Today, there are dozens of Sears alumni groups, from Bangor, Maine, to Sioux Falls, S.D., forming one of the largest and most active retiree networks in the nation.

“It feels like family,” Mattie Hughey said as she sat with friends she met packing catalog orders in the Sears warehouse in Atlanta 30 years ago.

Long before it went bankrupt, before it was taken over by hedge fund manager Edward Lampert, and before Amazon and internet shopping, Sears was the nation’s largest retailer, with about 350,000 employees near its peak.

In its heyday, a period stretching from the end of World War II to the 1970s, Sears offered many of its workers a clear path to the middle class. The company paid well, shared profits and provided retirement benefits that have helped many former employees live in relative comfort.

Madison Price, 87, comes every year to the holiday luncheon to see old friends and soak in the music. He grew up working on a farm in Georgia, helping grow cotton and corn. His father split the proceeds from their crops with the man who owned the farm. Price didn’t finish high school and often missed school because he was needed on the farm.

After returning from the Korean War, Price got a job as a janitor in a store in Atlanta in 1958. When he retired after 34 years, Price sold the Sears stock the company had granted him over the years and took his pension in a lump sum.

He reinvested the money only in things that he uses: shares in Georgia’s power utilities and municipal bonds of DeKalb County and the Atlanta airport. Today, Price said he drew enough in dividends and interest from his investment portfolio, along with Social Security, to live comfortably. He paid for his son’s college tuition, and his wife, Earnestine, has been able to take trips with her friends.

“I am blessed,” Price said.

Many of the retirees at the luncheon said they viewed their time at Sears as being part of something bigger than just working at a successful retailer. They worked for a force in American culture and business. Sears sold everything: feed for chickens, Whirlpool washing machines, the nightgowns, watches and erector sets in the Christmas “wish book.”

Sears workers became experts in their fields — heating systems, kitchen appliances, cosmetics. And they were proud of what they sold. Elder Penny, who started at Sears after serving as a Navy supply officer in World War II, was a regional buyer of women’s shoes. Penny, 94, still has the same Kenmore refrigerator he bought at Sears in 1974.

“I think I will wear out before it does,” he said.

There was also a feeling of camaraderie and support. Decades ago, the Sears headquarters in Illinois was referred to as “parent” — a telling symbol of the way employees viewed their employer.

Experienced workers took new recruits under their wing. When a manager relocated to a new store, other employees there helped him look for a new home.

Sears today is nothing like the company many retirees remember. It stopped profit-sharing in the 1970s, and more recent employees no longer receive pensions. Under Lampert, the company has been selling off many of its most valuable stores — among the most recent the Mall of America store in the Twin Cities — and laying off thousands of workers.

This month, Lampert, through his hedge fund ESL Investments, made a bid in bankruptcy to acquire many of the company’s remaining stores, appliance brand Kenmore and battery brand DieHard. Lampert said the proposal would keep 50,000 workers employed.

The retirees’ pensions are expected to survive the bankruptcy largely intact thanks to a backstop from the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. But if Sears goes into a liquidation, which many analysts say is likely, retirees would lose most of their life-insurance benefits.