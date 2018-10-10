NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Sears Holdings Corp., down 10 cents to 49 cents
The Wall Street Journal reported that the struggling retailer was preparing a bankruptcy filing.
Esterline Technologies Corp., up $26.62 to $115.41
The defense and aerospace parts supplier company agreed to be acquired by TransDigm Group Inc.
Campbell Soup Co., up 20 cents to $37.72
Investor Third Point increased its stake in the company to 7 percent.
Imperva Inc., up $12.05 to $55.11
The cybersecurity company agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $55.75 per share in cash.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down $2.24 to $25
Technology stocks, one of the leading sectors over the past year, fell more than the rest of the market.
DSW Inc., down $4.17 to $28.51
The company agreed, along with Authentic Brands, to acquire the Camuto Group, owner of shoe licenses of Jessica Simpson.
Aetna Inc., down 31 cents to $203.41
The Department of Justice cleared CVS Health Corp.'s acquisition of the company.
Church & Dwight Co., Inc., down $3.46 to $55.96
An analyst at Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock. Church & Dwight's brands include Arm & Hammer.
