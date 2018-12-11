The Wild returns home after a tough road trip that included an injury to captain Mikko Koivu and a big drop in the NHL standings.
Hockey writer Sarah McClellan previews the homestand and what could be ahead for the Wild, starting tonight with a game against Montreal that begins a stretch of four games in a row at the X.
