The Wild returns home after a tough road trip that included an injury to captain Mikko Koivu and a big drop in the NHL standings.

Hockey writer Sarah McClellan previews the homestand and what could be ahead for the Wild, starting tonight with a game against Montreal that begins a stretch of four games in a row at the X.

VideoVideo (01:18): The Wild returns home after a tough road trip that included an injury to captain Mikko Koivu and a big drop in the NHL standings.

 

 