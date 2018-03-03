TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency is reporting that research teams have found the black box belonging to the airplane that crashed in southern Iran in February, killing 65 people.
The Saturday report quotes Deputy Provincial Gov. Aziz Fili as saying the black box containing crucial flight data was found by search teams on Mount Dena.
The Aseman Airlines ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop used for short-haul regional flying, went down on Feb. 18 in foggy weather. All on board Flight EP3704 were killed, including 59 passengers and six crew members.
The weather conditions in the region have affected search operations and teams are still looking for victim remains.
