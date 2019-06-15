A search for a missing man was underway Saturday afternoon on Lake George, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The lake is in 270-acre Lake George Regional Park, which has several beaches.
Several agencies were assisting in the recovery effort, including the Department of Natural Resources, various local fire departments, and the Sheriff Office’s Marine Unit.
Authorities were not releasing further information on Saturday afternoon.
ZOË JACKSON
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
When Minnesotans can't afford what they can't live without
If there’s no special session, the Minnesota Legislature will go back to work in 241 days. You can break that down into months and…
Local
Target checkout systems back up after hourslong outage
Long lines formed as Saturday shopping outings slowed to a snail's pace. Even after the retailer said the problem was fixed, shoppers reported delays.
Minneapolis
Hennepin County, HCMC to hold closed-door session
The meeting comes days after the Star Tribune reported that the hospital continued to sedate people with ketamine and collect data for a study months after hospital leaders said they would halt their research.
West Metro
As Minnesota's ranks of older adults grow, funding wanes for the nonprofits that help them
State's nonprofits struggle to find new ways to boost donations
Local
Vigilante injustice killed 3 in Duluth nearly 100 years ago
It was an appalling prelude of things to come 25 years later and 150 miles to the north.Early on June 2, 1895, a 15-year-old girl…