SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities were searching Wednesday for a gunman who shot and killed a police officer during a traffic stop in Northern California.
Newman police Officer Ronil Singh, 33, had called in a traffic stop and a few minutes later reported "shots fired" over his radio, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
Multiple agencies responded and found Singh with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A manhunt was underway for the killer, who was believed to be driving a gray Dodge Ram pickup at the time of the shooting.
Singh had worked for the Newman Police Department since July 2011.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
In Baltimore, public trust in police force hard to find
On the streets of Baltimore, it's tough to find confidence that a police shield and city-issued dark blue uniform promises integrity and competence.
National
Indian casinos across US wary of betting on sports books
Two dozen large-screen TVs showing football and other sports line the walls. There's beer on tap, bar top seating and leather chairs. Chicken wings are on the menu. And at this American Indian casino in the heart of college-football mad Mississippi, you can legally bet on the games.
TV & Media
Bad headlines for Trump also means ratings slump for Hannity
The drumbeat of bad news for President Donald Trump hasn't been good for his most prominent backer in the media.
National
No end in sight to partial government shutdown
Christmas has come and gone but the partial government shutdown is just getting started.
National
Potholes, water woes: New Orleans seeks more of tourist tax
A night's stay at a New Orleans hotel can take as much as a 15 percent bite in taxes and fees. Yet barely more than 1 in 10 of those tax and fee dollars — out of an estimated $166 million collected annually — finds its way into city coffers in this leading Southern tourist destination.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.