NEILLSVILLE, Wis. — A Neillsville couple is expected in court soon after police and sheriff's deputies searched their residence and reported finding methamphetamine, marijuana and a hand grenade.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said Monday the Marathon County Bomb Squad was called to the home Friday to handle the grenade. Authorities say that after it was removed, officers searched the residence and found the illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

Four children, ages 2 to 13, were removed from the home and were turned over the Clark County social workers.

The 45-year-old man and his 32-year-old wife are in the Clark County Jail awaiting their initial court appearance.