LONDON — The search has resumed to find the plane that was carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala as the operation moved into its third day.
The light aircraft with the 28-year-old striker and pilot David Ibbotson on board disappeared from radar on Monday night near Guernsey in the Channel Islands. Authorities have said they don't expect to find any survivors.
Guernsey Police said Thursday they were starting a coastal search of the islands.
Sala signed for Premier League team Cardiff on Saturday from Nantes for a club-record fee, reported to be 15 million pounds ($19 million). He was on his way to Wales after saying goodbye to his Nantes teammates in France on Monday.
