JUNCTION, Texas — Authorities have resumed their search for four people missing since a recreational vehicle park was overrun by raging floodwaters in west Texas.

Kimble County Sheriff Hilario Cantu says crews were searching Wednesday morning for the three men and one woman along the South Llano River in Junction, a town about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Austin.

Rains brought more than 12 inches of rain to the area beginning Sunday night, causing the river to rise. Floodwaters early Monday swept away people staying at the South Llano River RV Park, prompting dramatic air and water rescues.

Texas Game Warden Rachel Kellner says the four people still missing are co-workers. Crews used swift-water boats to search a 35-mile (56-kilometer) stretch of river Tuesday. Kellner says Wednesday's search will also include dogs and drones.