Two young men were swept into the Mississippi River across from downtown Minneapolis shortly before sunset Tuesday, and one of them survived going over St. Anthony Falls, but the other was still missing Wednesday.

The incident at Water Power Park, near an Xcel Energy site along the St. Anthony Main section of the city, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

A 22-year-old man told park police officers the he and a friend climbed a fence “in order to sit along the Mississippi River,” a statement from the Park Board read.

The man said a large wave came “and swept him into the Mississippi River and over St. Anthony Falls.” He said he got out of the water but could not locate his friend.

Park police officers searched the shore, and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of searching the water.

While authorities have yet to identify either man, family and friends on Facebook said the missing man is 22-year-old University of Minnesota student Chris Stanley.

“So, I’m at home. Crying. Praying. Trying to be hopeful.” Stanley’s mother, Melissa Melnick, wrote in a posting. “The water’s cold. He’s a strong swimmer. So I ask you to pray for him, for those looking for him, for us, and for his friends who are awaiting his arrival at home, too.”

A friend, also on Facebook, wrote that “Chris is one of the most gentle & thoughtful humans I’ve ever met. He’s graduating in just a couple weeks. The world needs him.”

The university’s student directory lists Stanley as a bio science major.