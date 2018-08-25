Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday in northern Minnesota.

Ashton Bellefeuille, of Waubun, was last seen Tuesday when he met his mother for gas money a few miles from home in Ogema, Minn. The White Earth Tribal Police Department reported that the teen has health concerns and family members fear for his safety.

Bellefeuille is described as a light-skinned Native American male, approximately 5 feet 3 and 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He wears earrings in both ears. He is believed to be traveling in a silver 2006, four-door Chevrolet Malibu with a large dent on the passenger side front bumper with Minnesota license plate 735NWG.

He may be traveling with another teenage boy. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the White Earth Tribal Police Department at 218-983-3281 or call 911.