WARSAW, Poland — A rescue operation is underway in central Poland for the pilot of a small stunt plane that plunged into the Vistula river during a performance at an air show.
A spokesman for firefighters in the town of Plock, Edward Mystera, confirmed Saturday that a small plane crashed into the river and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the site in search of the plane and the pilot.
Private PolsatNews.pl says it was an experienced German acrobatic pilot taking part in the VII Air Picnic in Plock that features some 40 pilots.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Zuzana Caputova inaugurated as 1st Slovak female president
Liberal environmental activist and lawyer Zuzana Caputova was inaugurated Saturday as the first female president of Slovakia.
World
Iraq gets new extension for Iran energy sanctions waiver
Two Iraqi officials say the United States has given Iraq a new 90-day extension for an Iran sanctions waiver allowing Baghdad to import electricity and natural gas from Tehran.
World
Husband says British woman held in Iran begins hunger strike
A British-Iranian woman jailed in Tehran for more than three years has begun a hunger strike to protest her detention, her husband said Saturday.
World
Italian director Franco Zeffirelli dies at age 96
Italian director Franco Zeffirelli, famed for operas, films and television, has died in Rome at the age of 96.
World
The Latest: China expresses support for Hong Kong leader
The Latest on protests in Hong Kong against an extradition bill (all times local):