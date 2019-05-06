MEXICO CITY — Authorities are searching for a private executive jet that never arrived to its destination in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey.
A spokesman for the state of Coahuila confirmed the search Monday.
The jet left Las Vegas Sunday afternoon and had been expected Sunday evening in Monterrey, but never arrived.
Local media reported that the passengers were returning from a weekend trip that included seeing the Saul "Canelo" Alvarez fight in Las Vegas.
Flight controllers lost contact with the plane over the northern state of Coahuila.
