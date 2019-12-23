MONONA, Wis. — Police found a marijuana growing operation and explosives during a search for a missing juvenile near Madison, authorities said.
Town of Madison police thought the juvenile might be at the house in Monona but was not found there during Sunday's search.
Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga says officers found numerous marijuana plants along with a growing operation. Ostrenga says they also found various components use to manufacture explosives.
The 54-year-old homeowner was arrested.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office assisted in removing the explosive materials from the house.
