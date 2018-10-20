On Day 6 of the search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, Barron County sheriff's deputies said they have sifted through more than 800 of the thousands of tips that have come in since the 13-year-old vanished from her northwestern Wisconsin home after her parents were murdered.

"We are using every resource available, and have conducted hundreds of interviews, multiple searches, and are using the technical and forensic expertise of our state and federal resources to locate the person or persons who committed this offense and to locate Jayme," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Saturday in a statement posted on the agency's Facebook page. He promised daily updates on the status of the search and warned about the spread of misinformation "from an outside source."

Dozens of volunteers have joined the search for the missing teenager, scouring ditches along Hwy. 8 for any signs for clues to her whereabouts. Authorities say that Closs was in the family's house on the outskirts of Barron, Wis., early Monday when her parents, James and Denise Closs, were fatally shot. She hasn't been seen since.

Investigators have no suspect or murder weapon.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Fitzgerald encouraged anyone who knew the Closs family to come forward with any information that might be helpful.

"We are hopeful to learn more about the Closs family to help bring Jayme home," he wrote. "If you spent time with members of the Closs family recently, or if you have ever had a misunderstanding with members of the Closs family, or know someone who has, please call the tip line."

Jayme Closs, 13, has been missing since her parents were found dead in their Barron, Wisconsin, home.

Tipsters are asked to contact authorities via the tip line at 1-855-744-3879 or by e-mail at jaymetips@co.barron.wi.us.