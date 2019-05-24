DELPHI, Ind. — A recovery effort is underway for a 4-year-old who was swept away in a western Indiana creek.
WLFI-TV in Lafayette reports Lieutenant Dan Dulin of the Department of Natural Resources says a witness on a bridge over Deer Creek saw the boy being carried downstream and notified authorities. Officials said it is unclear how the boy got in the creek, which flows through Delphi.
Investigators say searchers were aided by a helicopter, which scanned the creek for about two hours before the search became a recovery effort
Natural resources officials say yesterday's heavy rain have caused the creek to swell, resulting in a strong current.
Authorities haven't identified the boy or his family.
